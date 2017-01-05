Search

Fryston and Lions land home ties and Lock Lane drawn away in Challenge Cup

Featherstone Lions and Fryston Warriors have home ties.

Fryston Warriors host derby rivals Normanton Knights in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round.

Featherstone Lions have a home tie against Distington and Lock Lane travel to Thornhill Trojans.

Ties will be played the weekend of January 28-29.

The full draw is:

Featherstone Lions v Distington

Thornhill Trojans v Lock Lane

West Bowling v Kells

University of Hull v Rochdale Mayfield

Royal Air Force v York Acorn

Leigh Miners Rangers v Wigan St Patricks

London Chargers v Bridgend Blue Bulls

West Hull v Hull Dockers

Thatto Heath v Skirlaugh

Wests Warriors v The Police

Egremont v The Army

Royal Navy v Myton Warriors

Fryston Warriors v Normanton Knights

Wath Brow Hornets v Haydock

Aberdeen Warriors v Pilkington Recs

Siddal v Milford Marlins