Four Castleford Tigers stars will attend Supporters Club event

CASTLEFORD Tigers players Jake Webster, Michael Shenton, Paul McShane and Grant Millington will be special guests at Castleford Tigers Supporter Club’s ‘An Evening with the Senior Players’ in the Hospitality Suite at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle next Tuesday (7.45).

There will be question and answer sessions with all four players.

Admission is £1 members and £3 non members.

There will be a raffle, plus a bar, tea and cofee.

Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers have launched an online archive and virtual museum that showcases a wealth of photography, memorabilia, audio and video extracts, as well as interactive areas.

An 18-month project brought together Tigers fans, player legends and club staff, who have all helped to build an impressive archive of artefacts that form the basis for the online archive and the museum.

Digital arts organisation One to One Development Trust, working with Tigers Trust and with funding from Heritage Lottery, is behind the digital archive. Volunteers who have worked on the project are being trained to continue updating the comprehensive archive.

Fans can download the museum via the Castleford Tigers’ Heritage Project website.