Former Castleford player Chase tests positive for cocaine

FORMER CASTLEFORD Tigers half-back Rangi Chase’s Rugby League career is in doubt after he tested positive for cocaine.

Chase, Man of Steel in 2013 in his first spell with Cas, rejoined the club last year, but left again in May after disciplinary problems and being told he did not feature in the Tigers’ plans for 2018.

He joined Widnes Vikings, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent.

However, the 31-year-old is now facing a possible two-year ban.

A statement released by Widnes on Thursday evening said: “Widnes Vikings received notification from UK Anti-Doping and the Rugby Football League today that Rangi Chase tested positively for cocaine in a drugs test, following the recent fixture against Wakefield Trinity.

“As a consequence, under Rugby Football League anti-doping regulations, he has been suspended from all training and playing activity.

“The club fully respects this suspension and are currently reviewing this matter. There will be no further comment at this time.”