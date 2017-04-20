Former captain Dixon will lead out Rovers on Sunday

MALCOLM Dixon, Featherstone’s captain when they lifted the Challenge Cup for the first time in the club’s history at Wembley in 1967, will lead out Rovers at Sunday’s fifth round tie against Oldham at LD Nutrition Stadium.

Dixon will wear the number 10 jersey he wore in the 17-12 win over Barrow on April 19, 1967, and he will also carry the match ball used in that Wembley final.

Former Great Britain international forward Dixon will then present Sunday’s match ball to referee Tom Grant ahead of kick-off.

Dixon’s involvement this weekend formally begins the club’s 50th anniversary Challenge Cup celebrations.

Rovers head of communications Ryan Sparks said: “We have a great deal planned for the weeks and months ahead as we look to pay tribute to Malcolm and his team-mates who enjoyed that special day at Wembley, back in 1967.

“As a club, we believe it will be fitting for Malcolm to lead out the Featherstone team and handover the match ball on Sunday afternoon.

“We were delighted to discover he had kept both his match shirt and the Wembley match ball itself – and he will be bringing them along this weekend.

“We have modelled Sunday’s match programme on the one issued at Wembley almost 50 years ago to the day and we will be making further, exciting announcements today and tomorrow.

“Coach Jon Sharp has spoken of his desire for us to enjoy a good cup run this season, which we believe will make planned celebrations even more special.

“We hope to see a strong crowd getting the boys this weekend as we look to book a place in the tournament’s last sixteen.”

Tickets for the fifth-round Ladbrokes Challenge Cup clash, which kicks off at 3pm on Sunday, are priced at £18 (adults), £12 (concessions) and £5 (juniors). Supporters can pay on the gate.