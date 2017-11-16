Ten-man Hemsworth make it four wins on trot

Hemsworth MW shook off the disappointment of their midweek Sheffield Senior Cup defeat as they made it four wins on the bounce – netting 14 goals in the process – in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

Away to Thackley, they were ahead from the 16th minute and went on to record a 3-1 victory despite finishing with 10 men to climb a place into the top six.

Nash Connolly set them on the way with a great header finding the net.

They remained in control for the rest of the half and played some decent football, but could not add to their lead before the break.

Wells were then rocked when Luke Danville was red carded for a tackle in which it looked like he won the ball and the nature of the game changed.

But they defended well round the pitch and defied their numerical disadvantage by doubling their advantage on 70 minutes as in-form wide man Richard Collier found the back of the net struck with a fine strike from distance.

It was 3-0 eight minutes later after a James Rothel own goal and Hemsworth were home and dry.

Thackley did manage a consolation goal in the 90th minute through James Ngoe, but they were second best on the day.

Hemsworth will be aiming for a fifth straight league win this Saturday when back at home, but face a testing game against a Maltby Main side also in good form and two places ahead of them in the table. Victory would, however, lift Wells above them in the table and kick-off is 3pm. They are also in action next Tuesday in a second round NCE League Cup game at home to Division One side Hallam (7.45pm).