One in and one out at Frickley

A new arrival has landed at Westfield Lane this week with the signing of Shawn Mitchell from manager Spencer Fearn’s former club, Maltby Main.

The midfielder will go straight into the squad for this Saturday’s game at home to Corby Town and Fearn is confident he will be a good addition.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted that Mitch has joined us at Frickley. He has been training with us a bit since the start of the season as he recovered from injury and has played an important part in Maltby Main’s successful start to the season.

He was outstanding for Stan and me last season and it’s great news he is with us at Westfield Lane.

“He is an intelligent footballer, a great communicator, works tremendously hard and is a real competitor. I would like to thank Mark Askwith at Maltby Main for the smooth and quick transfer to us.”

Making way for Mitchell is Josh Nodder, who is travelling in the opposite direction after opting to Maltby Main.

Frickley, meanwhile, are offering an opportunity to win the naming rights for the Westfield Lane ground for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

Tickets are available at £80 each with a minimum of 30 to be sold for the draw to go ahead and maximum 50 tickets to be sold so the odds will be no higher than 50/1.

Each ticket bought includes entry into the stadium draw, name/logo printed into the first team match programme and an invitation to a draw ceremony to be held on November 25 (7pm) at Frickley Pavilion, drinks reception, canapés and entertainment all provided. Tickets are available until November 24 from Erica Boswell on 07825837261 or ericajboswell@aol.co.uk