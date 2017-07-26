New-look Elland Road as Leeds United's stadium gets revamp

LEEDS United's Elland Road stadium is undergoing a revamp ahead of the new season.

Improvements are being made across Elland Road after chairman Andrea Radrizzani bought the ground last month through Greenfield Investment Pte Ltd, Leeds’ new parent company.

Club chiefs say a new-look Elland Road is set to be unveiled after a summer of building and design work in conjnunction with Leeds- based agency, The Works.

The inside of the West Stand, dressing rooms and hospitality suites in the East Stand are all undergoing changes and new branding has been designed for the front of the East Stand, South Stand and the North-East corner of the ground.

The new branding features legends from the club’s prestigious past as well as present day stars.

Managing director Angus Kinnear said: “Whilst we’re building for sustainable success with our key focus remaining on sensible financial management, we knew we wanted to give back to the fans as well. We felt it was important that our home should honour our heritage, celebrate our first team squad and make loyal and passionate fans proud on matchdays.”

The new branding around Elland Road will be revealed at the home game with Preston North End on Saturday August 12.

The club has worked closely with Leeds City Council on the project, and some of the developments are still subject to planning permission.

And the club has launched a new hospitality experience called The Legends Club, where fans will get the chance to dine alongside some of the most famous faces from the Champions League era including Danny Mills, Ian Harte, Gary Kelly and Lee Bowyer.

Some of the most popular players from more recent seasons such as Neil Sullivan will also be at The Legends Club, which Leeds United say will provide guests with a "first class pre match dining experience."

The Legends Club is in the East Stand, where the former boardroom was last season.

Seasonal hospitality packages for The Legends Club are on offer at a special introductory price of £4,500 plus VAT per person.