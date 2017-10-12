Mixed feelings for Hemsworth MW

Hemsworth MW ended their three-match losing run as they came up with three second half goals to beat Harrogate Railway Athletic in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League.

Wayne Benn’s men took 55 minutes to break the deadlock when wide player Brad Dockerty netted.

But they then went on to take control with Lloyd Henderson completing a fine move to double the advantage and Richard Collier completing the 3-0 victory in the 89th minute.

Hemsworth missed a chance to climb into the top four on Tuesday night when losing 5-2 at home to Handsworth Parramore.

They were up against a team two places above them and were up against it after going behind to a Jason Yates goal on 16 minutes. Jonathan Hill and Jonathan Froggatt then struck to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Nash Connelly netted twice in six minutes for Wells in the second period, but Handsworth scored two more through Joe Thornton and Oliver Yates.

Hemsworth are on their travels this Saturday when away to Rainworth MW in the league (kick-off 3pm).