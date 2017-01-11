Search

Leeds United boss hoping to avert defensive crisis for big Derby game

Liam Cooper.

Liam Cooper.

Leeds United survived a scare to earn a place in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup, but the victory came at a possible cost for their return to the league in a big game against fellow promotion contenders Derby County this Friday.

