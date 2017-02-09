Leaders are too strong for Hemsworth MW

Hemsworth MW slipped down to 12th place in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League after they failed to halt the run of leaders Cleethorpes Town.

Wayne Benn’s men knew they were up against it on the east coast with their hosts eight points clear at the top with just two defeats all season.

In contrast, Wells had only won once in six matches since the turn of the year with injuries biting and they suffered a 3-0 defeat.

Cleethorpes started like the champions in waiting they may be as striker Liam Davis fired them ahead after only five minutes when converting Leigh Hutchinson’s low cross at the far post.

It was 2-0 after 21 minutes with Jonathan Oglesby netting following an almost identical move and Welfare already had a mountain to climb.

They were only still in the game at all thanks to a fine save at point blank range from debutant goalkeeper Joe Green to deny Matty Coleman, but were generally second best in an opening half that ended 2-0 and the hosts in control.

Wells did have one good chance when Richard Collier headed over from close range.

They improved after the break, but despite enjoying more possession and playing some attractive football, it was the 87th minute before home keeper Liam Higton was fully tested, diving full length to his left to push away Collier’s curling free-kick.

Another chance for Hemsworth came seconds later as Higton held onto substitute Ashley Smith’s header. By this point Hemsworth were three down as Davis netted his second on 83 minutes, finding himself free at the far post to put away Andy Taylor’s cross.

Before the game Hemsworth snapped up highly-rated young goalkeeper Joe Green from Handsworth Parramore.

The six foot five stopper was released by League Two outfit Newport County in the summer and trialled with Harrogate Town and Penistone Church before signing for Handsworth.

Manager Benn felt he needed to address a goalkeeping problem as regular Sam Leigh has a couple of niggling injuries and Chris Snaith is not always available because of work commitments.

Hemsworth’s scheduled away game at Thackley in the Premier Division was postponed on Tuesday night and will be rearranged for later in the season.

This Saturday Hemsworth face another tough task to kick start their campaign again as they are at home to second-placed Pickering Town (kick-off 3pm).