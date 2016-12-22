Law has Hemsworth MW back to winning ways

After suffering three successive defeats to teams below them in the Premier Division table, Hemsworth MW were back to winning ways on Tuesday night when they beat second-placed title challengers Thackley 2-1 in the Toolstation NCE League.

They fell behind to a Jack Steers own goal in the first half, but turned it round with two goals in the last 12 minutes with Dom Blair equalising and top scorer Billy Law netting the winner four minutes from time.

It was a much improved display from Hemsworth who lost 5-2 at Worksop Town last Saturday.

They started well with Nick Guest netting his 13th goal of the season to put them ahead after only six minutes.

But their hosts quickly replied through Kyle Jordan and took a 3-1 lead in at the break with Mitcham Husbands scoring twice.

Sam Jones’s successful penalty just after the hour mark kept Wells in the game, but two late goals from Jordan and Adam Scott sealed their fate.