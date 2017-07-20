Law earns Hemsworth MW a draw with higher league opponents

Billy Law grabbed an equaliser for Hemsworth MW as they drew 1-1 with Evo-Stik League side Ossett Albion in a pre-season friendly.
In an entertaining game, Dom Blair and Richard Collier both went close for Wells before they fell behind to a Ross Hardaker goal.
Law missed a great chance for Hemsworth, but made amends in the 74th minute when racing through to make it 1-1.
New goalkeeper Danny Rusling took the chance to impress for Wells as he made a superb save to deny Ossett’s James Hurtley.
Hemsworth lost 3-1 when they hosted a Barnsley FC under 23s team in midweek.
The professional team’s fitness proved the key and they fielded two complete sides in what proved a valuable workout for both clubs.
Hemsworth continue their preparations with a home game against Evo-Stik League team Ossett Town this Saturday, with the Steve Kelly Memorial Trophy up for grabs.
Hemsworth MW’s development team lost 6-2 to Nostell MW.
The draw for the first qualifying round of the FA Vase has been made with Hemsworth MW away to St Helens Town on September 9.
