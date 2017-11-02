Late goals send disappointing Frickley packing in FA Trophy

Frickley Athletic’s run in the FA Trophy came to an end when they fell away late on to lose their first qualifying round tie away to Evo-Stik Premier Division side Ashton United.

The Blues were level at 1-1 with 15 minutes to play, but conceded three goals to go down 4-1 to opponents a division higher and doing well this season in fifth place currently.

A poor pitch did not help the game to flow and Frickley struggled to get going in the opening half.

They were missing in-form striker Jacob Hazel who had to sit out the game due to a one match suspension, but they did have Jameel Ible and Richard Patterson back in their side after they had completed suspensions.

Ashton broke the deadlock just before the half-hour when Matthew Chadwick beat keeper Sebastian Malkowski, with a first time effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

More goals could have followed before the break, but Malkowski was in fine form to keep it to 1-0.

Chadwick missed a great chance to make it two in the second half and Jack Dyche was denied by Malkowski, but the Blues hung on in there and were rewarded with an equaliser in the 70th minute.

Gavin Allott pounced from six yards out following good work by Tom Dugdale and it was really game on now.

However, the hosts responded and 14 minutes from time they regained the lead as the ball fell kindly for Liam Tomsett to calmly score.

Six minutes later substitute Alex Johnson made it 3-1 after his initial effort was saved but he managed to prod home the rebound.

With Frickley leaving gaps in an effort to hit back, Dyche then made it 4-1 after meeting a cross from Alex Johnson who had been released down the right.