Late goal denies Frickley victory

Frickley athletic were left disappointed after being two minutes away from an important Evo-Stik First Division South win at Leek Town.

Spencer Fearn’s men looked set for all three points as they led 2-1 going into the 88th minute, but the home side broke away and Rob Stevenson beat two defenders before cutting into the area to unleash an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the net.

It was hugely frustrating for the Blues, although they were up against a capable side who had enjoyed a good FA Trophy win the previous week so a point was creditable in itself.

Frickley began superbly as they were ahead within three minutes when Jameel Ible, on his 100th appearance for the club, rose well to meet Tom Dugdale’s free-kick and looped a header into the corner of the net.

They came close to a second when Steve Hopewell headed just wide from a Nicky Darker cross.

But it was 1-1 on 10 minutes with Tim Grice netting from Dan Trickett Smith’s corner.

Undaunted, Frickley got back on the front foot and Dugdale’s great ball across was just deflected away for a corner. Jacob Hazel then saw a shot deflected wide and Ible fired over.

More chances came the Blues’ way with Ible setting up Hazel and home keeper Ben Chapman palming it wide. Cam Hough had a good opportunity with a header and soon after hit a rasping 20-yarder that fizzed just wide.

At the other end, a great save low down by Sebastian Malkowski kept out Scott Lycett’s header and it stayed 1-1 to half-time.

It was the Leek keeper’s turn to excel early in the second half as he saved well to deny Gavin Allott’s shot from the edge of the box. Malkowski was quick off his line to deny Stevenson.

Frickley went ahead when Ible was brought down just inside the box and Hazel put away the resulting penalty for his 14th goal of the season.

They went for the winner with sub Danny Frost smashing over a cross that Allott was inches away from. Controversy followed, however, when keeper Chapman appeared to handle outside his box, but no free-kick was given and Leek went straight down the other end to score their equaliser.