It’s FA Cup for starters for Hemsworth MW

Toolstation NCE Premier Division club Hemsworth MW have played their last pre-season warm-up and are ready for the campaign ahead, which starts this Saturday.

Wayne Benn’s men begin in the Emirates FA Cup with a travel to Runcorn Linnets in an extra preliminary round tie kicking off at 3pm.

Hemsworth then play their first league game next Tuesday when they are on their travels again to Clipstone (kick-off 7.45pm).

Hemsworth travelled to play Newton Aycliffe in their last pre-season warm-up match and were given a good work out as they lost 2-0 to a Stuart Banks penalty on the half-hour and a Craig Hindmarsh goal on 55 minutes.