Inspirational Hemsworth Elite earn FA award

Hemsworth Elite Academy have been praised as a “shining light” in grassroots football after winning the Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA’s Respect Team of the Month.

The FA’s affiliated leagues have the opportunity to nominate one team a month for the award, for their positive contribution to having and showing respect and a panel of the county FA staff had no hesitation in deciding that the January award should go to Hemsworth Elite.

They play in the Doncaster Rovers Senior League, who in their nomination said that Elite is a shining light, an inspiration and a great example to grassroots football.

Their senior team struggled on the pitch after winning promotion to the Premier Division and they applied to withdraw from the league due to not being able to raise a team due.

But their owner and a group of dedicated players that remained would not let the team die and within weeks they were officially reinstated into the competition, their resolve and recruitment of new players proving a credit to all concerned.

Everyone at the Doncaster Rovers Senior League is delighted that Hemsworth Elite have been recognised with this award for all the hard work that their management and players of have put in. They believe they truly are a community club with a bright future.

Club founder Jason Barker thanked the team and all those who supported and believed in the club.

He said: “It’s been really difficult to keep the team going, but it’s a fantastic feeling for all the hard work to have been recognised. I would like to thank the league for nominating us.”

Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Assistant Football Development Officer (Participation) Jade Elson commented: “We are currently facing a decline in the traditional men’s 11 v 11 game. Volunteers working hard on the ground will only help to strengthen the teams that we have.

“Other teams in a similar position should look for inspiration from Hemsworth Elite and if you are struggling to maintain your team please don’t hesitate to contact the County FA for advice and support, we are here to help.”

Hemsworth Elite Academy will officially be awarded Respect Team of the Month by Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA for the month of January which will include a trophy and Respect goodies for the players.