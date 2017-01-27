Injury-hit Hemsworth suffer cup KO

Hemsworth MW have now gone five matches without a win after crashing out of the NCE League Cup at home to Rainworth MW on Tuesday night.

Wayne Benn’s men went down to a 2-0 defeat in a fourth round tie and were behind from the 16th minute when Nick Langford followed in a shot parried by Sam Leigh.

Sam Jones went close to an equaliser with a deflected shot that went just wide, but Langford netted again three minutes into the second half and there was no way back for Wells.

Hemsworth had to settle for a point from their Toolstation NCE Premier Division game at Maltby Main last Saturday.

They were looking to make amends for a 4-2 defeat at home to the same opponents the previous week and came close to making a flying start when Harry Viggars headed over from close range.

A linesman’s flag ruled out a possible Wells goal six minutes later before Jack Steers came up from the back to head over from a Richard Collier corner.

Keeper Sam Leigh came to the rescue closer to half-time with a good save to deny Cameron Rigby while at the other end Collier headed wide from Nash Connolly’s cross.

The deadlock was broken 10 minutes from time when Ryan Carroll beat Leigh to put the hosts ahead.

However, the response was instant from Wells as they won a corner and from it Steers headed home a minute later.

It stayed 1-1 to the final whistle with Wells remaining in 11th position.

This Saturday Hemsworth are at home to mid-table Clipstone (3pm) and they travel to play Harrogate Railway Athletic next Tuesday (7.45pm).

Manager Wayne Benn is looking to bring in new recruits after the team has been hit by a number of injuries that has affected results in recent weeks.

Injuries, suspensions and unavailability have meant that several key players have been missing and the situation is not expected to dramatically improve in the next few weeks when Wells have a busy schedule with midweek matches.

Benn has been able to bring in one player with former Ossett Town, Guiseley and Farsley Celtic midfielder David Briggs signing.

Briggs, 32, had retired from this level of football because of family commitments, but he has been tempted back after being reunited with old team-mate Benn at a recent non-league ex-players five-a-side tournament at the A1 Football Factory.