Injury-hit Hemsworth lose out in close contest

After a fourth defeat in five games Hemsworth MW find themselves falling off the pace at the top of the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

A 2-1 defeat in a closely fought contest at Rainworth MW left Wells in seventh place, 10 points behind leaders Pontefract Collieries.

Last Saturday’s game saw no little effort from the Hemsworth lads all over the pitch, but it looked to be heading for a goalless draw until bursting into life in the last 15 minutes.

Luke Walker put the hosts ahead then swiftly added a second, but a tense finish was ensured when Nash Connolly pulled a goal back for Wells in the 85th minute.

They could not come up with a second goal, however, and were left to reflect on a good effort, but one that come up just short.

Injuries played a part with manager Wayne Benn explaining: “In no way am I making excuses, but again the injuries just keep piling up.

“Club captain Luke Danville wasn’t fit but had to go on the bench. Jack Steers badly needs a rest as he has been playing with an ankle problem for four weeks. Adam Hayton had to pull out of the game 30 minutes before kick-off due to illness and Lloyd Henderson injured his knee after 10 minutes.

“Add that to the others that are already injured and it’s a really tough period for us at the moment!”

Hemsworth are back at home this Saturday when they entertain 17th-placed Penistone Church (3pm).