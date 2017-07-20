Impressive Frickley hit goal trail in warm-up games

Frickley Athletic have wasted no time in showing their potential new goal threat after finding the net 14 times in three pre-season games played in seven days.

With returning heroes Jacob Hazel and Gavin Allott leading the way the Blues have been sharpening up nicely with big wins against opponents from different levels.

The new management team will be encouraged as Frickley followed up wins against lower league Athersley Recreation and Maltby Main with a 4-1 success at home to stronger opposition in the form of Buxton, from the Premier Division of the Evo-Stik League, on Tuesday night.

Jason Yates put them ahead in the first half before Hazel made it four goals in three games after the break and Allott weighed in with a double. Buxton’s efforts were made all the harder as they had a player sent-off for an alleged head butt.

Previously Frickley enjoyed two good run outs that gave new manager Spencer Fearn a good look at the squad he has put together.

After opening the pre-season run-outs with a narrow defeat to Gainsborough Trinity the Blues recorded their first victory when they put six past Athersley Recreation without reply last Wednesday.

Frickley soon took command with Allott’s first goal since his return to the club in the fifth minute.

Another returning striker Jacob Hazel blazed a penalty over, but soon made amends by scoring with the aid of a deflection off a defender. New boy Steve Hopewell produced a great finish for a third goal and was on target again before Jameel Ible’s header made it 5-0 by half-time.

The Blues eased off after the break, but Hazel notched his second to round off a satisfying run-out when a number of under 19s were given some game time in the second half.

Last Saturday Fearn took his new team back to meet his former club with a trip to Maltby Main producing a more competitive match.

Tom Dugdale finished a nice move to put the Blues ahead on 13 minutes, but it was 1-1 at half-time after Alex Lill levelled for the hosts.

Hazel came up with a neat finish six minutes into the second period and Allott’s tap-in from a cross put the visitors in charge. Substitute goalkeeper Danny Rusling – one of a raft of changes made by Fearn in the second half – superbly saved a penalty before Ible made it 4-1 with a well taken header.

Lill came up with a second for Maltby, but the game ended 4-2.

Frickley make the short trip to Pontefract Collieries this Saturday in their next pre-season fixture with the game against the NCE Premier Division team taking place at their Beechnut Lane ground and kicking off at 3pm.

The Blues have added another player to their squad with 25-year-old wide player Chris Fairclough signing after impressing in pre-season.

The next Frickley Supporters Club meeting takes place on Wednesday, July 26 (7pm) at The Nags (aka Minsthorpe Hotel, on Minsthorpe Lane).