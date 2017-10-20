‘Iceman’ cometh as Frickley boss adds more firepower

Manager Spencer Fearn is delighted to have got his man at last after completing the signing of prolific non-league forward Danny Frost.

Fearn tried to bring in the player during the summer when he moved from Ossett Town, but was edged out by Tadcaster Albion. However, things have not gone to plan for him there and he has now arrived at Westfield Lane to add even more firepower to the squad.

The “Iceman” brings with him a wealth of experience from spells at Winterton Rangers, Pontefract Collieries, Gainsborough, Shaw Lane, BPA, Spennymoor and both Ossett teams.

Fearn said: “I tried to sign Danny in the summer, so I’m glad he’s finally with us. He’s a very good player with a superb work ethic and will fit in to our group really well.

“Our thanks go to Tadcaster for helping with the smooth transfer of Danny.”

Frost explained how the move came about and expects to be able to settle in easily.

He said: “I spoke with Spencer in the summer, but I’d already agreed to sign for Tadcaster.

“It can be harder, sometimes, to settle in at a club if you haven’t started the season with the lads but I know quite a few of the lads already and from what Spencer has said it shouldn’t be too hard to settle in.

“I’ve played at this level for the last four years and it’s been a very physical and direct league.

“All the teams that I’ve played with have always had a good dressing room with a real togetherness. That’s what you need to be successful in any league to be honest.”

Frost is looking forward to teaming up again with Gavin Allott.

He added: “I signed at Shaw Lane when Gav signed and we played together for a while.

“He’s a great lad and a real leader.”