Home defeat ends Frickley’s run in Premier

Frickley Athletic were unable to pull off one of their great escapes as they lost 2-0 to Spennymoor Town at Westfield Lane on Monday afternoon.

Despite defeat at Stourbridge last Saturday, the Blues could still have mathematically stayed up as they were four points behind.

But their hopes suffered an early blow when Spennymoor struck first with Andrew Johnson netting after only 10 minutes, following up after keeper Sebastian Malkowski had done well to save an initial header.

Zeph Thomas hit the side netting with a shot as the Blues looked to quickly reply, but the visitors had the better of the play for the rest of the half.

In the second period Tyler Williams headed a tough chance over before Spennymoor got back on top and only good goalkeeping kept them out.

They did add a second, however, eight minutes from time through Nathan Fisher and it was all over for Frickley.

In Saturday’s game, Williams put the Blues ahead after 26 minutes at Stourbridge, but the hosts were level within a minute and went on to score three times in the second half to complete a 4-1 win.

