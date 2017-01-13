Hinsley leaves Frickley to join leaders

Long serving player Luke Hinsley has left Frickley Athletic to join Evo-Stik Premier League leaders Buxton FC.

It will be a big opportunity for Hinsley, who initially played as a forward for the Blues before moving back into midfield in the last two seasons. In five years at Westfield Lane he has proved a popular player.

Frickley chairman Gareth Dando said: “On behalf of everyone at Frickley I’d like to thank Luke for all his efforts over the past five seasons with us.

“He has always given 100 per cent for the club whenever he’s pulled on the shirt and will always be remembered as a fans favourite because of that.

“We had turned down many approaches for him over the past five months and tried our best to keep him. However, he’s made it clear that he wants to move on and so the board and management feel it’s in the best interests of Frickley to allow him to move to Buxton.

“We wish him all the best and hope to see him and his family back at the Lane supporting the club in the future.”

Hinsley played 205 times for the Blues, scoring 39 goals.

Frickley won without Hinsley last weekend, but are not in action this weekend.