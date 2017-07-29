Hemsworth student earns US football scholarship

Former Hemsworth Arts and Community Academy student Lucas Middleton will be heading to the USA later this summer to take up a prestigious football scholarship.

Lucas, also once on Grimsby Town’s books, will be joining Jones County Community College, located in Ellisville, Mississippi. He will arrive in August to study and play for the ‘Bobcats’ soccer team.

Lucas will have the opportunity to combine his university studies alongside playing high level football for the next four years.

The scholarship has been gained through the assistance of PASS4Soccer Scholarships.

Lucas’ achievement in winning such a high value scholarship and placement is in recognition of both academic achievements to date and his athletic ability as well as an impressive performance in the PASS4Soccer US Coach showcase held at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in December, 2016.

PASS4Soccer director Daniel Gray said: “Lewis has been great to deal with throughout the process. Everything we have asked has been completed in a timely fashion and we are confident he will be a huge success in the USA.

“Lucas’ football ability is of a very high level and his time at Grimsby Town FC will prepare him well for the transition to the USA.”

Places in the PASS4Soccer network program are now available for students seeking to enter a US university soccer programme in August 2018 and 2019 PASS4Soccer will be holding information and assessment days in Nottingham in August; London and Cambridge in September; London, Birmingham and Newcastle in October.

With students in the UK looking at £40,000 plus debt after graduation, talented footballers can vastly reduce their university debt by accessing the soccer and academic scholarships available at universities all over the USA.

PASS4Soccer every year assist around 100 students to find soccer scholarships in the USA.

Similar level scholarships are not available in the UK. British students placed in American universities and colleges by PASS4Soccer have earned well over $35,000,000 worth of education through introductions to scholarship programmes.

The scholarship can cover up to 100 per-cent of the cost of tuition fees, accommodation and food. PASS4Soccer are officially recommended by the English Schools’ FA and League Football Education.

They have had numerous successes with students going on to gain a professional contract following four years at university. Four players have also gone on to play in the MLS after graduation as well as players returning to the UK and playing in the EPL and SPFL.

Interested players should register online at www.PASS4Soccer.com or contact PASS4Soccer on 01912295236.