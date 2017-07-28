Hemsworth MW take on tough tests

Hemsworth MW played their last home pre-season warm-up game on Tuesday night when they lost 4-0 to Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Wayne Benn’s men have stepped up their preparations for the forthcoming Toolstation NCE Premier campaign by testing themselves against higher league opposition in recent games and were up against a team who will play in the Evo-Stik First Division South.

They put up a good effort and were only 1-0 down at half-time before Stocksbridge scored three times in the last half-hour.

Hemsworth were also in action against Evo-Stik League opposition last Saturday in the annual Steve Kelly Memorial Trophy match against Ossett Town.

Despite a goal from Nash Connolly and a late penalty by new boy Nathan Perks they lost 3-2 with Town retaining the trophy thanks to efforts by Seon Ripley, Josh Snowden and Charlie Lofts. This game is staged each year to celebrate the memory of a respected former Ossett and Hemsworth youth coach.

Wells now travel to play Newton Aycliffe this Saturday in their final warm-up game before the season starts with an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie away to Runcorn Linnets on Saturday, August 5. Their first league game is the following Tuesday, away at Clipstone.