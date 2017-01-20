Hemsworth MW suffer back to back defeats

Hemsworth MW were unable to bounce back from a defeat on Saturday as they suffered a home loss to Maltby Main in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League on Tuesday night.

Wayne Benn’s men went behind in the first minute to Steve Hopewell’s goal, but were soon level through Richard Collier.

Shawn Mitchell put the visitors back ahead before half-time and further goals by Dean Smith and Ryan Carroll took the game away from Wells, for who Luke Danville’s 81st minute effort was just a consolation as they lost 4-2.

Hemsworth went down 3-0 away to Garforth Town last Saturday and the defeat could have been bigger as Mark Simpson had a penalty saved by Chris Snaith.

Garforth had the better chances in the first half, but Lee Turner and Luke McCrum were unable to take them. Hemsworth came up with one excellent move that ended in Robert Tonks snatching his shot.

The second half saw Town race in front as Simpson flicked Simon Poole’s free-kick past Snaith.

Snaith’s foul on Turner then earned Garforth a penalty, although the keeper redeemed himself by saving the spot kick.

The miss did not matter as Mitch Hamilton crossed for Jack McMurrough to score and the midfielder added his second in the final minute.

Hemsworth play a quick return with Maltby Main away this Saturday (3pm) and are at home to Rainworth MW next Tuesday in the fourth round of the NCE League Cup (7.45pm).