Hemsworth MW squad is shaping up

Hemsworth MW manager Wayne Benn is running the rule over a number of trialists as he looks to add to his squad for the forthcoming season in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League.

Wells fielded several new players looking to win deals in the pre-season game against Barnsley FC under 23s and Benn intends to make decisions on them this week.

He is aiming to bring in additions after losing key players in striker Nick Guest and midfield playmaker Brice Tiani this summer, but has signed three players so far and is equally pleased to have kept the vast majority of his squad from last season when the team finished a highly creditable ninth place in their first season in the top flight of the NCE League.

Benn has reunited with striker Chris Ovington, who played for him at Goole previously with the experienced player joining Hemsworth from Harrogate Railway following previous spells with higher division clubs Ossett Town and FC United of Manchester.

They have also secured the signing on a permanent basis of youngster Lloyd Henderson from Doncaster Rovers and have taken goalkeeper Danny Rusling on a dual registration basis from Frickley Athletic.

As part of the deal with their neighbours, Rusling cannot play for Hemsworth in the Emirates FA Cup and Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup so Wells manager Wayne Benn knows he needs another keeper and says he has irons in the fire to make a signing before the season proper starts.

Former Barnsley FC youngster Rusling, who has played for Maltby for the last two seasons, can be recalled at any time, but is facing big competition to win a regular place in the Frickley goals with the Westfield Lane outfit retaining the services of former Polish international Sebastian Malkowski.

The new deal suits both clubs with Rusling able to stay match sharp at Hemsworth in case he is needed by his parent club for who he signed this summer.

He made his Wells debut in a 3-1 defeat against Barnsley FC under 23s in a pre-season friendly last Tuesday and immediately impressed.

Harry Viggars and Richard Collier, meanwhile, have signed contracts to stay at Hemsworth.

Centre-back Viggars has re-signed a year after signing his original contract, while winger Collier has agreed to stay after impressing in his first season at the club following his move from neighbours Glasshoughton Welfare.

Collier was an instant hit in the league after Glasshoughton picked him up from local football with Crofton Sports and continued his progression on his move up a division.