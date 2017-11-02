Hemsworth MW show resilience for back to back victory

Hemsworth MW made it back to back victories in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division when they beat Athersley Recreation 4-2.

In a topsy turvy game Wayne Benn’s men opened up a two-goal lead only to lose it and then come on strong to seal their sixth win in eight home league games this season.

Winger Richard Collier set them on the way with the opening goal as his cross was deflected into the net on 12 minutes and it stayed 1-0 to half-time with little sign of the excitement to come after the break and the Wells keeper having little to do.

Collier doubled the lead with his second goal in the opening minute of the second half, a great finish looking to have put Hemsworth in control.

It was still 2-0 with 20 minutes to play before Kyle Wordsworth struck out of the blue for the visitors.

When Ben Walker came up with a good finish to make it 2-2 six minutes later Wells knew they were in a battle, but they responded superbly as young wide player Brad Dockerty found the net to put them back in front.

Nash Connolly then sealed the victory with a great finish to make it 4-2 in the 90th minute and the points were finally in the bag.

Despite the victory Hemsworth remain in eighth place, but they will be looking to climb back into the top six with another home game this Saturday.

Liversedge travel to the Yorkshire NuBuilds Stadium (kick-off 3pm) with Hemsworth looking for revenge for the recent FA Vase extra-time defeat inflicted by their visitors on the same ground.

Next Tuesday Wells are also at home in the second round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup when they take on Grimethorpe Sports, from the Premier Division of the County Senior League.(7.45pm).

Hemsworth have boosted their squad by signing right-back Sam Leach from Garforth Town.

Leach lost his place in the Garforth side at the beginning of the season and has been unable to reclaim it, but won one of the club’s player of the year awards last season.