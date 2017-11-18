Hemsworth MW may stage international matches

The Yorkshire International Football Association (YIFA) are planning to host an annual international tournament with Hemsworth MW’s Yorkshire NuBuilds Stadium set to stage some of the matches.

The Jórvík Trophy will involve at least four international sides with YIFA aiming to back up the association’s bid to become a full member of CONIFA, the Confederation of Independent Football Associations.

International sides who have already expressed their interest include Barawa, Panjab and Ellan Vannin (Isle of Man) and YIFA are to begin contacting football clubs in the region shortly to discuss potential venues with the Hemsworth ground high on their list.

The tournament is the brainchild of YIFA chairman Philip Hegarty, who says the Jórvík Trophy will really give YIFA a chance to present themselves to the world and to show CONIFA just how serious Yorkshire is about membership.

He said: “The Jorvik Trophy is going to put YIFA on the map.

“We’ve already got so much going on in terms of publicity, strategy, and grassroots engagement, but JT1 is the event that will really announce our presence to the world.

“And not only as a football association/team, but also as a region. I personally can’t wait to see our fans give the likes of Barawa, Panjab and Ellan Vannin a proper Yorkshire welcome!

“However, this is also a chance to show CONIFA how serious we are about membership and how good we are at hosting an event. Hopefully, good enough to register on their list of future possible venues for the CONIFA Euros and/or World Cup.”

For more details on the tournament, or to get involved, visit www.YorkshireIFA.com