Hemsworth MW make sure of top 10 spot

Hemsworth MW clinched a top 10 finish in their first season in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League when they beat Staveley MW 3-1 in their final home game.

Richard Collier led the way again with two goals as Wells moved up to ninth and can finish one place higher with a victory in their last match of the campaign this Saturday away to Rainworth MW (3pm).

They made a good start in the last home match and were almost ahead in the first 10 minutes as Luke Danville hit the crossbar with a header from a corner.

Staveley, in sixth place in the Premier, dug in for the rest of the half with the game remaining goalless up to the break.

Closest to a goal was when Collier cut inside from wide out and sent a shot narrowly over the bar.

The visitors stunned Hemsworth when they went ahead three minutes into the second half with Tyla Bell netting, but within seven minutes Wells had turned it round to lead.

First, Collier beat several players before firing home for a fine solo effort then Nick Guest came up with his 18th goal of the season, finishing off a set piece.

On the hour it was 3-1 when Collier produced another terrific effort to beat the keeper with a shot into the bottom corner of the net from 25 yards out.

It stayed the same score for the remainder with Hemsworth now six points ahead of 11th-placed Liversedge with just the Rainworth game to go to round off their encouraging campaign.