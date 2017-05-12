Hemsworth MW make managerial appointments

Hemsworth MW have appointed Adam Pugh as their new development team manager for the forthcoming season,

Pugh has been successful over the last few seasons with the club’s Sunday reserve team and his new task will be to look to develop players ready for the first team.

Hemsworth’s under 19s’ squad will be in the hands of Liam Price and Jon Davies, who will be taking on the role for the next season.

They have previous experience with both Worsbrough Bridge and Athersley Recreation and are enthusiastic about coming on board at the progressive NCE League club.

Martin Beaumont will be the manager of Hemsworth’s new under 21s team while Simon Gibson, who has been coaching the under 18s will be helping both the U19s and U21s manager as a coach.

Hemsworth first team manager Wayne Benn, meanwhile, has paid tribute to the club’s fans.

He said: “With a new chairman on board there is a lot to be positive about and a bright future ahead, but we can’t get to where we want to be without the fans and of course our fantastic volunteers.

“Your support is unbelievable, both home and away and on behalf of myself, Chick, Harty and all the players we thank you for always being with us, always supportive.

“We haven’t played as well as we can in a number of games this season but don’t be too disappointed with us, a mid-table finish, in our first season at the highest level this club has ever played at is not too shabby.”