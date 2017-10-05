Hemsworth MW made to pay for missed chances

Hemsworth MW slipped to a third successive defeat as they went down 3-1 at Worksop Town in the NCE Premier.

The result saw Worksop leapfrog Wells into fourth place, but did not tell the true tale as the visitors created more than enough chances to have brought back all three points.

Nathan Perks gave Hemsworth a flying start with a fine finish to open the scoring in only the fourth minute and they held the lead until the 67th minute. After Micah Bishop equalised for the hosts they made their opponents pay for their misses as Jordan Turner made it 2-1 then Alec Denton put away a penalty.

Disappointed Hemsworth manager Wayne Benn said: “I’m still at a loss as to how we have managed to lose the game. We should have been 3-0 up before Worksop even got in our box and we have created enough clear cut chances to win two games of football.

“Our performance in the first half was very good and we should have had the game won by half time. We knew Worksop would improve second half and they did, but we still had several chances to put the game to bed.

“We will dust ourselves down and go again next week and hopefully have a few of our injured players back which will make a big difference to us.”

Hemsworth now have back to back home games. On Saturday they host Harrogate Railway Athletic and next Tuesday Handsworth Parramore are the visitors (7.45pm).