Hemsworth MW frustrated by Premier strugglers

Hemsworth MW slipped down to tenth in the Premier Division table after finding it hard work again when they came up against strugglers in their Toolstation NCE League game.

Wayne Benn’s men suffered defeats against two of the bottom four teams last month and had to settle for a point against third from bottom Parkgate after drawing 1-1 last Saturday.

In front of the third highest attendance of the day in the league, they started well with Nick Guest touching in Richard Collier’s shot to open the scoring after just nine minutes.

Collier then fired wide after collecting a superb pass by Lee Swift. But on 23 minutes it was 1-1 as Joshua Dacre equalised with a header for Parkgate.

Hemsworth were grateful to keeper Chris Snaith when he saved well to deny Alex Lill early in the second half.

It was then the Parkgate keeper’s turn to save his side as he kept out efforts from Billy Law and Guest.

Collier saw a shot cleared off the line and that was as close as Wells got to finding a winner as they finished frustrated with only one point to show for their efforts.

Hemsworth are back on their travels this Saturday when they are away to Garforth Town (kick-off 3pm).

The club is looking for an experienced chairman who can help lead them into Evo-Stik League football. To keep supporters updated on what is happening a fans meeting is being held on Saturday, January 28 (6pm) when volunteers will be sought who can make a difference.