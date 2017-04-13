Hemsworth MW fail to capitalise on flying start

Hemsworth MW were looking to close in on a top 10 finish in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League, but ended disappointed at Thackley on Tuesday night.

Wayne Benn’s men faced a tricky task as they were up against opponents five places above them in fifth, but looked set to pull off a surprise when given a flying start with a goal by Richard Collier after four minutes.

They stayed 1-0 up to half-time, but the game swung round after the break with Thackley going on to win 3-1 with three goals in 11 minutes, two from Mike Garrod and one by Ryan Farrell.

Hemsworth picked up a battling point from a 1-1 draw away to seventh-placed AFC Mansfield on Saturday.

After a goalless opening half when Lloyd Henderson went closest for Wells with a header, it was Mansfield who went ahead through Daniel Williams on 65 minutes.

The lead only lasted 11 minutes as a Bradley Wilson own goal saw Hemsworth equalise and it stayed 1-1 to the final whistle.

Hemsworth will be looking to improve their poor record against the Premier Division’s strugglers this Saturday when they travel to play bottom of the table Armthorpe Welfare in a game kicking off at 2pm.