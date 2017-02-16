Hemsworth MW drop down table

Hemsworth MW slipped down to 13th place in the Toolstation NCE Premier after having their home game against Pickering Town postponed last Saturday because of a waterlogged pitch.

The match has now been rearranged for Tuesday, March 21 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Bottesford Town, who are one place below Wells, are next up in an away game this Saturday (3pm) with Hemsworth looking to improve their 2017 record of only one win in seven.

Hemsworth are planning for next season already and are looking for a development team manager/coach to help develop players to be ready for the first team.

They are after an under 19 team manager/coach who can help players make the massive step from junior football to open age and anyone interested can message the club on their Facebook page for further details.