Hemsworth make amends with cup final triumph

Hemsworth MW lifted the Landlords Cup for the first time in their history, thanks to a hard fought 3-2 victory over a youthful Nostell MW outfit in the last Wakefield & District Sunday League final of the season.

In beating a Nostell side, who registered a shock victory over holders King George in the semi-finals, Hemsworth MW made up for their loss in the Premiership One League Final two weeks earlier.

Nostell made a positive start and saw efforts from Andy Makin, Jordan Berry and Dean Normington force the Hemsworth keeper Tom Chestney into early stops. At the other end, Darcy Pugh found Lee Carrington with an astute pass only for him to be foiled by alert keeper Daniel Jennings.

It was against the run of play when Hemsworth took the lead as Neil Towler’s reverse pass found Karl Roberts who scored with a low drive.

Nostell replied as a back pass from defender Craig Conway forced a hurried mis-hit clearance from Chestney and Jordan Berry shot from well over 40 yards into the unguarded net.

Hemsworth were soon ahead again, however, with Jay Smith setting up Towler to score with a low effort.

The second half saw the game go through an untidy spell before Lee Carrington put in a clever cross that was put away well by Pugh in the 65th minute.

A late flurry saw Nostell force the Hemsworth rearguard to work overtime. In a drama-packed and a tense finish to the game, a strong penalty appeal was turned down before a long range pass from Dean Normington found Josh Pitts who was able to lob the ball over the on-rushing Hemsworth keeper and see it roll over the line to reduce the arrears to a single goal margin.

In the last minute of injury-time, Nostell’s Jack Appleton almost forced the match into extra-time when he forced a tremendous parried save from keeper Tom Chestney from close-range, but after this alarm Hemsworth held on to complete their final victory.

Hemsworth MW midfielder Darcy Pugh received the Cup & Shields (Castleford) man of the match award. The match ball for the final was sponsored by Main Street Fisheries, East Ardsley.

The Landlords Cup was presented to Hemsworth MW captain Tom Clarke by Wakefield Sunday League chairman Dennis Joyce.

Hemsworth dedicated their cup victory to their late player/official, Mark Crapper, in recognition of his service to the footballing community in the Fitzwilliam and Hemsworth area.