Hemsworth looking for quick double

After overcoming a recent blip Hemsworth MW are looking forward to the New Year with confidence after a generally encouraging first half of their first season in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League.

Wayne Benn’s men were without a game over Christmas, but will end the year in the top 10, which is no mean feat considering it is the club’s first taste of Premier action and they suffered a surprise run of setbacks with three straight defeats in December.

A previously solid defence fell apart, conceding 14 goals in the three losses, two of which came against teams in the bottom three at the time.

But a morale booster came in the shape of a 2-1 win over second-placed Thackley last week when they fought back from behind with goals from Dom Blair and Billy Law, who was netting his 15th of the season.

Wells will now be looking for a quick double as they play the return game away on Monday (kick-off 3pm).

They will be keen to show they are back on track and as they are only seven points off fifth-placed Albion Sports, with two games in hand, there is still much to play for.