Hemsworth clubs go to Town after merger

Following months of positive discussion, Hemsworth Elite Academy and Hemsworth United JFC have agreed to join together as one club to be affiliated as Hemsworth Town.

The hard work now begins to ensure everything is in place in time for the 2017-2018 season.

Hemsworth Town chairman Paul Oxley said: “This merge of two great local clubs is massive for junior football in our area.

“We have huge plans for the future as we now come together as one club and work begins on that immediately.

“We now have even more experience and knowledge of junior football joining our ranks with the Hemsworth United board members and we can now really push on with our ambitions for the coming years. It secures a bright future for Hemsworth Town FC.”

Hemsworth Town club founder Jason Barker stated: “This is a huge step forward for two already well established and well run clubs.

“We both offer excellent playing opportunities for juniors in the area, something we can now push on with as one club.

“I believe the next 12 months will show our strengths and drive as we aim to make this club a welcoming community club one that local juniors and parents want to be a part of.

“I’m really excited with the ideas and plans to move forward and with what’s been achieved in the last 12 months the sky is the limit for the next 12.”

Hemsworth United’s club welfare officer Stewart Brown, a former secretary with United, said: “After numerous talks between we can now announce our two clubs joining as one.

“This new coalition will bring lots of knowledge and experience to take the club forward as one under the new name ‘Hemsworth Town FC’. I will be taking the position of CWO and Charter Standard co-ordinator. Tony Shotter will be taking the position of vice-chairman.

“I would like to thank all our sponsors, parents, coaches, managers and most of all the kids of Hemsworth United. We set off two years ago on a great journey together and now is the time to move this forward to the next stage. So from me and my committee thank you, and lets look forward to a big great future.”