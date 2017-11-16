Hazel at the double as Frickley climb table

Frickley Athletic produced one of their best all-round displays of the season as they climbed back up to fourth place in the Evo-Stik League’s First Division South with a 3-0 success at home to Corby Town.

Up against a side that were ahead of them in the table before kick-off, the Blues took charge from the early stages with Jacob Hazel going on to strike twice to take his goal tally up to 18 for the season.

Manager Spencer Fearn will also be pleased that his side kept a clean sheet for the second consecutive game and there was plenty of improvement on show.

Skipper Gavin Allott came back into the starting side and Shawn Mitchell came into midfield for his debut following his signing from Maltby Main.

It was Allott who had the first chance after the Corby keeper fluffed a clearance, but a defender was able to get a toe in just before he could get a shot away.

Hazel saw an effort saved after a good run into the area and another shot well blocked after he had combined well with fellow forwards Allott and Danny Frost.

A good save denied Frost before the goal Frickley’s play had threatened finally came on 26 minutes with Frost showing excellent footwork to get round three defenders to smash the ball into the net.

Corby gave it more of a go in the second half when they forced home keeper Sebastian Malkowski to make his first serious save.

Frickley were soon back on attack as Allott could not make the most of a threatening break. He played a part in a great move on 66 minutes that led to the Blues’ second goal with Frost and Teddy Bloor also involved in setting up Hazel to run onto the latter’s pass to continue his fine scoring run.

Allott then saw a shot palmed away and Hazel went close with a 20-yard shot.

A deserved third goal did arrive in the 80th minute as Allott’s fine through ball set Hazel free and the striker clinically dispatched his 18th goal of the season.

Frickley comfortably saw out the remainder for a valuable three points in their quest for promotion.