Hat-trick hero Hazel sends Frickley through in FA Trophy

Frickley Athletic put recent disappointing displays behind them as they produced a commanding performance in their preliminary round FA Trophy tie at Sheffield FC on Saturday.

A 3-0 success against opponents from the same Evo-Stik First Division South as the Blues earned Spencer Fearn’s men a trip to Ashton United for a first qualifying round tie on Saturday, October 28.

Frickley had already won at Sheffield in the league this season, but were much more convincing this time with striker Jacob Hazel taking the plaudits after bagging a superb hat-trick.

Hazel had an early chance following good work down the flank by Gavin Allott, but after rounding the goalkeeper he was left with a tough angle and could only shoot into the side netting.

Frickley were ahead, though, on 15 minutes when Richard Patterson found Hazel on the edge of the box and the striker controlled the ball before firing home.

Sheffield were competitive, but struggled to create much in front of goal while the Blues went close to a second as Grant Allott fired a shot just over from 20 yards out.

Frickley did double their advantage three minutes before the break when Hazel went on a great run to cut through the home defence and curl a shot into the net.

Sheffield came out strongly for the second half, but good defence held them at bay and Frickley broke out to effectively seal victory on 62 minutes when the ball dropped to Hazel 25 yards out and he smashed an unstoppable shot past the home keeper.

It was his second hat-trick in Frickley colours and took his tally up to 11 goals for the season.

Manager Fearn took the chance to make some changes to his team, but the Blues saw the game out comfortably for a morale-boosting win, their first in the FA Trophy since 2009 when they beat Bamber Bridge 2-1.

They did have the ball in the net a fourth time, but it was chalked off for offside. Good game management meant that Sheffield were never really in with a chance at any stage and Frickley will be hoping they can produce this on a consistent basis now.