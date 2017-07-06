Hard work starts now for Frickley

Frickley Athletic players are getting down to some hard work after beginning their preparations for the new campaign.

Pre-season training has started at Westfield Lane under the new management team and coaching staff put in place in a bid to revive the Blues’ fortunes following relegation from the Evo-Stik Premier League.

And the smiles were back on the faces of the Athletic players judging by pictures published on the club website after a successful first pre-season training session when new manager Spencer Fearn and coach Andy McKnight put on an all-ball session.

Most of Fearn’s summer signings were present, including Mark Simpson, Jameel Ible, Jacob Hazel, John Cyrus, Joe Austin, Nicky Darker, Jason Yates, Tom Dugdale and Gavin Allott, who has been named as club captain following his return to the club.

Allott is impressed with the way the new manager is going about his task.

He said: “Spencer has a good project in place. He’s got great knowledge and he has a great coach behind him in Andy McKnight.

“I think a lot of players are attracted to the way he’s going to run the club and what he wants to achieve. I think that’s why so many big names have signed.

“From my own point of view, it is exciting to be back. It is more of Frickley on the up, rather than Frickley on the survive.”

New boy Darker, who can play in defence and midfield, is looking forward to getting stuck into the work ahead and after previously playing for Fearn at Maltby knows what he will bring to the Blues.

He said: “Spencer’s approach is professional throughout, from behind the scenes, training and match days.

“Players and fans will get to see this as we kick start our pre-season.

“He is 110 per cent committed with whatever he does and everyone will appreciate that.

Darker believes Frickley are in for a good season.

He added: “At our first pre-season the lads looked in really good shape. If we knuckle down and look after each other on and off the pitch there is no reason why we can’t take the top spot.”

Frickley take their preparations out on to the pitch with their first pre-season friendly this Saturday at home to Gainsborough Trinity (kick-off 3pm).

They are also in action next Wednesday when away to Athersley Recreation (7.30pm).

Frickley have announced season ticket and admission prices for next season.

An adult season ticket costs £150. For concessions (OAP, disabled person or a FE student) the cost is £95.

There is no charge for season tickets for under 16s (upon application), members of the Frickley Athletic Academy and students at Minsthorpe College.

A season ticket entitles entry to all 21 Evo Stik South home league fixtures, free entry to all under 19s Frickley Athletic league games and free admission to all home pre-season friendlies. There will also be a £5 cash voucher to spend in the new club shop which is only available from the first home league game and on purchases of £20 or more.

Matchday prices are £10 adults, £7 concessions, and £4 under 16. There is free admission for Frickley Academy players. One parent of an Academy player, who must enter at the same time, will only be charged £5.

Admission for pre-season matches is £5 adults and £3 concessions. For under 19 matches, admission is £2 adults and £1 concessions.