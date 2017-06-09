Guest leaves as Hemsworth MW line-up pre-season games

Top scorer Nick Guest has left Hemsworth MW to join their NCE League Premier Division rivals AFC Mansfield for next season.

In two spells at the club Guest has proved a popular player and a prolific goal scorer. He netted 19 times last season and played a big part in Wells’ promotion campaign in Division One the previous season and in the team’s progression in recent years.

Hemsworth begin pre-season training on Thursday, June 22. Preparations for what promises to be another exciting season are also beginning to take shape with the club announcing their warm-up matches.

First up is Wells’ regular pre-season game against Northern Alliance side Willington Quay Saints at home on Saturday, July 1 (2pm) before a testing game against an under 23 side from EFL Championship side Barnsley FC at the MDC Stadium on Tuesday, July 11 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Evo-Stik League First Division South side Sheffield FC are next up at home on Tuesday, July 18 (7.45pm) then it is Hemsworth’s turn to host the Steve Kelly Memorial Trophy against Ossett Town on Saturday, July 22 (3pm). Another Evo-Stik First Division South side will be visiting on Tuesday, July 25 with Jamie Vardy’s old team Stocksbridge Park Steels at the MDC (7.45pm).

Before the NCE League season starts on August 5, Wells will travel to County Durham to play Northern League side Newton Aycliffe on Saturday, July 29 (2pm).