Guest hits hat-trick in Hemsworth return to form

After five games without a victory Hemsworth MW were back to winning ways with a bang as they enjoyed their first success of 2017 at home to Clipstone in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

Nick Guest led the way with a hat-trick as Wells got back to their best form with a 5-2 victory.

They had to come from behind, however, after conceding the first goal with Keaton Ward scoring for Clipstone in the first 10 minutes.

Guest’s first levelled proceedings on 29 minutes after good build-up work by Sam Jones and within five minutes Wells were ahead as Richard Collier and Nash Connolly combined to set up Billy Law to score.

Hemsworth made a strong start to the second half, but Collier was unlucky to see his effort rattle the post after he was picked out by Law.

Guest was unable to put away a decent chance before the hosts did make it 3-1 when Collier took down a Connolly cross and turned to smash the ball home.

A fourth goal quickly followed when Guest finished smartly past the Clipstone keeper.

Guest was not done and on 70 minutes he completed his hat-trick to take his tally up to 17 for the season.

Gareth Curtis netted a late consolation for the visitors.

Hemsworth were due to be in action again on Tuesday night at Harrogate Railway Athletic, but the game was postponed and will now be played on Tuesday, March 7 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Hemsworth face back to back away games now as they travel to play Cleethorpes Town this Saturday (3pm) and Thackley next Tuesday (7.45pm).