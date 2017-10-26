Frost makes instant impact for Frickley

Danny Frost’s debut goal sealed victory for Frickley Athletic as they beat promotion rivals Stamford at Westfield Lane.

Recent signing Frost struck five minutes from time after Jacob Hazel had put the Blues ahead early and the 2-0 success lifted Spencer Fearn’s men up to third place in the Evo-Stik First Division South.

It was no classic with the strong wind spoiling attempts to play football, but Frickley’s all-round game saw them have enough for a valuable three points against opponents who started the day level on points with them.

With Jameel Ible and Richard Patterson both unavailable, serving one-match suspensions, manager Fearn had to make changes to his team, bringing in new signing Cameron Hough to make his league debut and including Nicky Darker in the starting line-up. Another recent signing, Frost, came into the squad for the first time and was to make an impact off the substitutes’ bench.

Frickley got the start they wanted when ahead on 12 minutes after being awarded a penalty as forward Steve Hopewell was dragged to the floor. Hazel stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way for his 13th goal of the season.

The Blues adapted their game to the conditions and Gavin Allott hit a shot just wide and saw a header from a corner saved. Josh Nodder fired just wide from the edge of the box, but it stayed 1-0 to half-time.

Early in the second half the visiting keeper made a mess of a clearance. The ball dropped to Nodder, but his long range shot blew wide in the wind.

Just after the hour Hopewell was replaced by Frost after putting in a good shift and Tom Dugdale came on for Nodder.

The home goal remained largely unthreatened, although keeper Sebastian Malkowski made a sharp save down to his right.

Frickley made sure of the points on 85 minutes when a long ball out of defence was flicked on by Gavin Allott and Frost went through on goal to supply a confident finish. Stamford took exception to his celebrations and a melee followed with punches thrown and Frost booked, but the home side saw out the remainder of the game comfortably.