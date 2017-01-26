Frickley win through to county cup semi-finals

Holders Frickley Athletic won through to the semi-finals of the Sheffield & Hallam Senior Cup on Tuesday night when they avoided a giantkilling at home to Frecheville CA.

The Blues had to recover from a slow start that saw them trailing in the first half, but ran out 4-1 winners.

Frecheville stunned Frickley when they opened the scoring on 22 minutes through Danny Bainbridge, but it was level by half-time as Joe Pugh, on loan from Doncaster Rovers, came up with a smart finish.

Waide Fairhurst put the Blues in front from the penalty spot three minutes into the second half after John Lufudu was brought down.

Lufudu then set up Fairhurst to score and Dan Palmer completed the scoring after good work by Bailey Gooda and Luke Mangham.

Frickley turn their attention back to the Evo-Stik Premier League this Saturday when they travel to play Coalville Town (kick-off 3pm). Their hosts stand three places and seven points above them, but the Blues are looking to make it four wins on the spin - three in the league - as they look to safeguard their place in the division to avoid a nervy last few weeks of the season.