Frickley slip deeper into relegation trouble

Relegation is looming larger for Frickley Athletic following another defeat in the Evo-Stik Premier League against rock bottom Skelmersdale United last Saturday.

A 3-1 loss kept the Blues third from bottom and they could be down this Saturday if they lose at high flying Stourbridge and fifth from bottom Sutton Coldfield Town win their game at home to Matlock Town.

Sutton Coldfield stunned second-placed Spennymoor Town 1-0 last Saturday to go four points clear of Frickley with both having three games left this season.

They are also at home on Bank Holiday Monday when taking on Halesowen Town and end their campaign away at Workington.

Frickley are back at home on Monday against Spennymoor Town (kick-off 3pm) and end their season away to 17th-placed Mickleover Sports on Saturday, April 22.

Realistically they know they almost certainly need to win all three of their matches now to pull off what would be a great escape.

They have put themselves under big pressure after failing to arrest their losing league run last weekend against opponents who have been doomed to relegation for weeks.

The Blues travelled to Skelmersdale confident of a victory over hosts who had only won four times in the league all season and had been beaten in their previous eight matches.

But Frickley had also lost seven games on the spin and were unable to turn round their fortunes after going behind when conceding a penalty just before the interval. Steven Irwin put away the spot kick to give the visitors some work to do in the second period.

Up to the penalty, the Blues had held their own with Jake Picton seeing an early header tipped over and Gary Stohrer shooting over from distance.

Luke Mangham shot wide and got another effort in that was saved after he could not quite get enough power into his shot after meeting Joe Pugh’s low cross.

Frickley stayed in the game in the second half and threatened when awarded a free-kick on the edge of the home box, but Zeph Thomas saw his attempted bending shot well held by keeper Joe Hilton.

Another free-kick from further out saw Mangham fail to get true contact and Hilton made a more comfortable save.

At the other end good defending prevented Irwin from getting a clear shot in and Bevan Burley raced clear only to drag his shot wide.

Frickley looked on course for at least a point when Picton came up with an equaliser with a well placed strike after meeting a low corner just inside the area on 73 minutes.

Soon after it was almost 2-1 as the ball fell invitingly for Nathan Valentine on the edge of the area and his curling shot went agonisingly over the bar with the keeper well beaten.

The hosts survived another near thing as Thomas got his head to Macauley Parkinson’s free-kick only for the ball to clear the upright by inches.

Substitute Waide Fairhurst then fired over before it all went wrong in the last six minutes.

Irwin added his second goal with a stunning volley and in the fourth minute of injury-time Nathan Randell made it 3-1 to Skelmersdale. In between Thomas was denied, but it was not the Blues’ day as they were dealt a massive blow in their bid to avoid joining their hosts in being relegated.