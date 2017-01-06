Frickley sign Doncaster Rovers striker on loan

Frickley Athletic have secured the loan signing of Joe Pugh from Doncaster Rovers.

Pugh, 19, is a striker and he went straight into the Blues squad for their game at Whitby Town on Monday when he came on as a second half substitute.

Joe is the son of Daral Pugh who played for Doncaster and Rotherham United as well as several other Football League sides and is currently the head of academy coaching at Leeds United.

Frickley manager Lee Morris is hoping the youngster can add some sparkle to his attack as they look to get back to winning ways after a couple of defeats and an abandoned game have left the Blues fifth from bottom and still nervously looking over their shoulder at the teams currently occupying the relegation spots.

The losses have come against teams in the top six, however, and Frickley face opponents from the opposite end of the table this Saturday when they host Skelmersdale United (kick-off 3pm). The visitors are second from bottom, seven points behind the Blues, but with two games in hand.