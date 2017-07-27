Frickley set for toughest pre-season test

After hammering in 20 goals in their last four pre-season matches Frickley Athletic will be aiming to continue their impressive build-up to the new season with two home games in the next week.

The Blues followed up their wins against Athersley Recreation (6-0), Maltby Main (4-2) and Buxton (4-1) with a 6-1 success away to neighbours Pontefract Collieries last Saturday when they conceded first, but stormed back to win handsomely again with strikes by Gavin Allott (two), Jacob Hazel, Steve Hopewell, Jameel Ible and Mark Simpson.

While performances are more important than results at this stage, manager Spencer Fearn has to be delighted with the way his newly put together team is finding the net with such regularity.

They now face a much tougher test on paper, however, when they host National League side North Ferriby United at the Westfield Lane ground this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

The 2015 FA Trophy winners are set to give the Blues manager more clues as to how his players are progressing in a friendly that is Frickley’s biggest in pre-season.

It is a fair honour to be hosting North Ferriby, whose other previous warm-up matches have come against the likes of Leeds United, Rotherham United, Scunthorpe United and Hull City.

Frickley are also in action next Tuesday night at home to former Evo-Stik League club Worksop Town (7.45pm).

They then have one further warm-up game away to Coalville before the season proper begins when the Blues play their first-ever Evo-Stik First Division South fixture away to Newcastle Town.

The first home match follows on Tuesday, August 15 against Cleethorpes Town then Frickley face Alvechurch away and Chasetown at home before the end of the month.

Other notable dates for fans’ diaries is a Boxing Day game at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels, a New Year’s Day match at Chasetown and an Easter Monday return at Stocksbridge.

The season is scheduled to end on Saturday, April 28 with a home encounter against the world’s oldest football club, Sheffield FC.

In the FA Trophy, Frickley have been drawn away to Sheffield FC in the preliminary round on October 7.

Young defender Fabian Bailey, meanwhile, has been handed a deal at Frickley after impressing in pre-season.

The 19-year-old former Rotherham United defender Fabian Bailey has been trialling with the Blues.

Manager Fearn said: “We have been really impressed with Fabian since he started with us.

“It can be difficult to make the step up from academy football to our level, but he has done this very well. He’s very good technically, strong and has a terrific work ethic. Our thanks go to Garreth Barker at Rotherham United for making us aware of his availability.”

Frickley have appointed Laura Miller as the new commercial director.