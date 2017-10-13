Frickley set for testing away game

Frickley Athletic face a good test of their promotion credentials this Saturday when they travel to play a Loughborough Dynamo side that stands just one point behind them in the Evo-Stik First Division table.

After picking up just one point from their last three league games Spencer Fearn’s men are desperate to get their campaign moving in a positive direction again.

They were encouraged by an improved defensive display at Sheffield last weekend in the FA Trophy, however, after conceding three goals on their previous visit to the South Yorkshire ground a month earlier and despite the poor recent results the Blues still stand in fourth place so remain up with the front runners.

Opponents Loughborough are only two places below and are strong at home with four wins there already this season, although their overall record shows they can be vulnerable at the back as they have conceded 24 goals in their 12 league matches.

Frickley are also in action next Tuesday when they host Stocksbridge Park Steels in the first round of the Integro League Cup (kick-off 7.45pm).