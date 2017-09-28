Frickley’s winning run ended despite flying start

Frickley Athletic remained in third place in the Evo-Stik First Division South, but left Stoke-on-Trent disappointed after a 3-2 defeat to Kidsgrove Athletic last Saturday.

After three straight victories Spencer Fearn’s men could not keep the run going despite leading in the first half.

It was very much of game of two halves for the Blues as they looked in control for much of the opening 45 minutes, but lost their way after the break.

They fielded the same starting line-up that did the job against Spalding United in midweek with Steve Hopewell and Richard Patterson back on the bench and went on the attack for much of the first half.

After Jacob Hazel threw down an early warning with a powerful shot that was saved by the home keeper Frickley went ahead on 10 minutes with Teddy Bloor’s cross touched on by Gavin Allott to Hazel who made no mistake for his seventh goal of the season.

Hazel went close to a second with a free-kick that fizzed just wide. But Kidsgrove eventually ventured into the Frickley half and were awarded a corner from which they scored as Jonathan Beaumont put the ball into the net.

Frickley were straight back onto the offensive and Carl Stewart saw a curling shot go just over.

If Kidsgrove could not believe their luck that they were level at half-time they were positively delirious when they then scored from their second serious attack 18 minutes after the break, Anthony Malbon netting.

Suddenly the visitors lost their composure on the ball and they paid the price as their opponents scored a third goal on 73 minutes with Malbon again getting the decisive touch, the ball deflecting in off him after a shot seemed to be going wide.

Hope of a comeback remained after Kidsgrove went down to 10 men following a sending-off for a bad challenge on Jameel Ible. The defender needed treatment, but was able to play on and scored Frickley’s second goal in the last minute of normal time with a header.

Ible almost snatched a point with another header, but the ball landed on top of the net and Kidsgrove survived to take the three points.