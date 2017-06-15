Frickley’s squad is taking shape after more signings

Frickley Athletic’s squad for the 2017-18 season is beginning to form with more signings announced in the last week.

The new men brought in by manager Spencer Fearn include an old boy in Jason Yates, a midfielder who was at Westfield Lane as a youngster before captaining the neighbouring Hemsworth MW team to their first promotion to the Premier Division of the NCE League in 2016.

He went on to move upwards into the Evo-Stik League with Shaw Lane and Ossett Town last season and is being backed to be a big hit at the same first division level next season.

Frickley have further strengthened their midfield with former Stamford and Clipstone player Josh Nodder, who played for Fearn at Maltby Main, and Danny Patterson, the brother of recent signing Richard, who has played at Ossett Town, Maltby Main, Handsworth Parramore, Sheffield FC, Worksop, AFC Mansfield and Shaw Lane.

On the signings Fearn said: “I became aware of Jason from his performances when he was captain at Hemsworth a couple of seasons ago and named in the Non-League Yorkshire Team of the Year.

“I followed his progress when he moved to Ossett Town, where had a fantastic season. He has a superb work rate and has goals in him.

“Josh can play anywhere across the midfield. He has a superb range of passing in his locker and certainly knows where the net is. In 2015-16 he hit 20 goals for Maltby Main and 15 goals last season when he played for Maltby, Clipstone and Stamford. He’s a cracking lad and a great character.

“Danny has an unbelievable engine, is a real competitor and a very good footballer. He has gained a lot of experience and has turned down the advances of three other Evo-Stik clubs in the South and North this summer and committed to us here at Frickley, which we are of course delighted about.”

Defender Joe Austin, who has previously had spells at Clipstone, Handsworth Parramore, Maltby and AFC Mansfield joined the Blues last week.

The experienced centre-half was rated as one of the outstanding defenders in the NCE League. He was the Maltby Main fans and players’ player of the year in the 2015-16 season.

Also joining Frickley are Tom Dugdale, a wide player who has played for Thackley, Handsworth Parramore and Brighouse Town, and utility man Danny Swales, who has played in a variety of positions for NCE clubs..

Dugdale was named in the NCE Premier Division team of the season in 2015-16 when at Thackley where he scored 24 goals. Last term he was at Handsworth and Brighouse.

Wide player Tyler Williams, meanwhile, is staying on and will be teaming up again with striker Jacob Hazell, who is returning to Frickley after a successful spell at Scarborough.

The St Kitts and Nevis international was a key player as the Blues finished seventh in the Premier a couple of seasons ago, scoring more than 20 goals, and could form a big new partnership with the already signed Gavin Allott.